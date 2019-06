AN INTEGRATED 300 PLUS ORGANIC-BIO-ECO-NATURALS FOODS COMPANY-MFRS,PRODUCER,EXPORT OF ORGANIC BIO NATURAL -300+NPOP-NOP PRODUCTS-ADITYA VOLI ENTERPRISES LIMITED IS AN INTEGRATED ORGANIC-BIO-ECO-NATURALS FOODS COMPANY , ITS VISION IS SUSTAINABLE LIVELIHOOD FOR ORGANIC -BIO SMALL AND MARGINAL FARMERS,OUR MISSION .,ORGANIC PRODUCTS EVERY ONE CAN AFFORD , AFFORDABLE SUSTAINABLE LIFESTYLES FOR HEALTH CONSCIOUS CONSUMERS AND REVERSAL OF FARMLAND DEGRADATION.