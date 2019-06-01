Kay Parker works as a Sales Ready Evangelist at HokuApps
. Based out of San Francisco, USA, Kay works closely with the cross-functional team to ensure the success of the HokuApps platform. Kay stresses on understanding the customer to convert them into passionate and active evangelists for the company. To this end, Kay works on customer personas based on long and short-term data and analytics, along with interactions with HokuApps customers (potential and existing). Kay’s marketing experience enables him to understand customers from perspectives such as social media, demographics, content sharing, their fields of interests and the speed (and change) in demand generation. As a brand evangelist, Kay also ensures that the HokuApps brand engine is reflected in the inner workings of the company in terms of culture and such. Using advanced marketing techniques and strategies, Kay implements growth hacking tricks to boost HokuApps in every way. Twitter
.