Khyati Bhatt started SimplyBodyTalk, a Body Language Consultancy, in 2013. She is a certified expert in reading micro expressions. SimplyBodyTalk coaches individuals and conducts workshops and corporate training sessions focused on body language strategies. Khyati also consults advertisement agencies, interviews employees for corporates and participates in live negotiations. She has prior work experience of being a family entrepreneur for brand Aneri, and a currency trader with Tata Consultancy Services.