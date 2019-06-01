EDITIONS
Kirtana Kumar
Kirtana is a Bangalore based actor and director.
Naati Koli or Poached Egg: Which Came First?
Moving from cosmopolitanism to Grumpy, Grouchy, Klutzy and Lazy
by Kirtana Kumar
4th Oct 2016
· 9 min read
Reyapu-ra (O, Ghost, come tomorrow)
Thinking about art and community in Bangalore
by Kirtana Kumar
10th Sep 2016
· 10 min read
Living in Hollywood
Recollecting an artist's life in Los Angeles, circa 1989
by Kirtana Kumar
4th May 2016
· 9 min read
The Tonic of Wildness
by Kirtana Kumar
4th May 2016
· 7 min read
Off the sweat of your brow, sucker!
A personal look at the impact of neoliberal values on the way we live
by Kirtana Kumar
28th Apr 2016
· 12 min read