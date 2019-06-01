Krishna Kumar N (KK) comes with 12+ years of sales & account management experience predominantly gained from the communication/telecom industry. Having got the opportunity to see both sides of the industry (telcos and telco product OEMs who serve telcos) from close quarters, he has developed a strong working knowledge of the telecom ecosystem. Currently managing the South Africa business for Prodapt, in this role he consults telecom and digital service providers on their transformation initiatives. He is a part time investor cum consultant on digital marketing, startup incubation in the technology space. y education he is an engineer from Madurai Kamaraj University and an MBA from Department of Management studies, Pondicherry University. @keepkwizing https://www.linkedin.com/in/krishna-kumar-n-kk/