Krishna Patel
I am a writing enthusiast and love to write that matters! I believe that writing is the best media to express what you want to share with the rest of the world to make it a better place. A Bachelors degree holder in commerce and a writer by heart :)
Save yourself from the side effects of a desk job
by Krishna Patel
17th Jul 2018
· 8 min read
How being close to water can boost your creativity
by Krishna Patel
6th Jul 2018
· 5 min read
How has Indian coffee culture taken a stride towards evolution?
by Krishna Patel
27th Jun 2018
· 4 min read
A win-win situation for Indian coffee startups
by Krishna Patel
7th Jun 2018
· 4 min read