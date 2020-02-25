



Hi, I am Kushal Singhal, Founder of Momchipper.

I am also a Stay at Home Mom to 2 lovely Kids.





Born & brought up in a conventional middle class Delhi family, I have always been an ambitious girl with dreams of making it big in life. And then Life happened, marriage and kids too…and I chose to become the Stay at Home Mom for my children.





I started my parenting journey like most of us do - “Knowing nothing and trying to learn everything.” I soon turned to be a full time mom seeking answers to my parenting concerns at every nook and corner leaving my job and career behind. New priorities, shaping lives of my 2 kids took all of my mind space.





Then I crossed over to the next milestone when I realised that being a Stay At Home Mom is not my only identity. And I ventured into Homepreneurship. I am on a mission to help fellow SAHM live a more meaningful, innovative and fulfilling lives. And hence Momchipper was born to help stay at home Moms reclaim their lost voice.





I am also a Parent Educator & write a lot about Parenting on my platform Cafe Whiz. I have always believed that in parenting, we adults don't need to teach our kids or discipline them. However kids come into our lives to help us grow into better individuals and parents. So while parenting, most often; we should be looking inside and seeking opportunities for our own individual growth rather than focussing on their learning. That anyway happens beautifully along the path.





I AM A PASSIONATE MOM BLOGGER & I AM RAISING HAPPY, HEALTHY & THRIVING KIDS! THE POSITIVE GLOBAL CITIZENS OF TOMORROW!