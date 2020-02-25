17 Inspiring Ideas of Business for Stay at Home Moms

In the words of Hillary Clinton,“ Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the whole world”.





And if we can inspire this talent pool to get up & realise their dreams, our world would definitely be a very different place to live in. A large percentage of these women are mothers who stays at home to look after their children and manage the household.





However these are also the women who are not short of their dreams. These are the women who really want to make it big and change the world too. They want to live a life aligned to their purpose and no they are not willing to sacrifice their aspirations and happiness any more.





Hence, Stay at Home Moms are constantly on a look out for avenues & ideas that can let them walk the road to their dreams in a balanced and flexible way. And the modern world economics is happily innovating its ways of work to create newer work systems like Homepreneurship, Gigs, and Flexi work projects.





In this post , let us explore some inspiring Business Ideas for Stay at Home Moms.





1. Go Creative to get your Riches

2. Become Food & Penny Smart

3. Bake for Sale

4. Be a Sassy & Thriving Freelancer

5. Care for Pets to earn your chips

6. Engage with kids to build your biz

7. Cash in on the “Go hand made Go natural” trends

8. Create your "rent a book" biz & get into good books

9. Share your knowledge: Tutoring Services for kids

10. Sell your creations in exhibitions & flea markets

11. Gifting Solutions for the special occasions

12. E-commerce os where the dime is

13. Custom Clothing Solutions for the Fashion Conscious

14. Gardening services

15. Home made pickle selling

16. Vegan Cooking Classes

17. Provide Home Support Services & make your dough





1. Go Creative to get your Riches





If you are someone who has an innate gift of creativity, you could go ahead and use that to make your masterpieces and sell them. You could also consider taking up The Art and Craft workshops in various formats for the initiated ones. The target market is huge. From kids wanting to learn the craft to adults wanting to experience the particular art form, from people looking for a creative vent to manage their stress to people wanting to try out something different in their get togethers and parties, you can tap any one segment or all.





2. Become Food & Penny Smart





Catering for events, or providing home styled food to your select list of clients, being a Foodpreneur works effortlessly for SAHM who enjoy spending time in the kitchen. Specialised food services like Vegan meals, Gluten free meals & Keto friendly meal plans are also in great demand on one time or monthly subscription basis too. So go ahead and use your exceptional culinary skills and feed people the right foods.





3. Bake for sale





A lot of home based bakers are making their mark in entrepreneurship these days. Offering baking services from artisan breads to baking themed cakes, this offers a great potential for SAHM to cater to house get-togethers and kids birthday celebrations. Infact women are also going ahead and catering business houses with their speciality baked goodies for their monthly birthday bashes and Christmas goodie bags.





4. Be a Sassy & Thriving Freelancer





From content writing to social media management services, from offering accounting & book keeping services to taking up freelance photography assignments there is no end to these opportunities in a growing economy like India. If you have the talent to differentiate yourself with superior quality services, you are bound to succeed





5. Care for Pets to earn your chips





Opening Day Care centres for pets is a good business idea for Stay at home moms. You can find a good number of your clients in people working in corporate and who travel often.





6. Engage with kids to build your biz





Parents of kids are always on a lookout for after school classes that can add value to their kids. So going ahead and coaching kids on skills which are in alignment with with your talents.









7. Cash in on the “Go hand made Go natural” trends





This is in huge demand in modern times. Making handmade products like chemical free skincare products to unfiltered and unadulterated oils at home, stay at home moms are doing it all.





And this is not just related to everyday products but people are also looking for novelty and vintage craft based products like hand knitted sweaters to crochet wares, you can break your box and think outside of it to zero-in on your right offering.





8. Create your "rent a book" biz & get into good books





Invest in a library for kids and extend it to make a book club to install the much desired reading habits in kids. This offers a great business potential since it is not a high investment idea.





9. Share your knowledge: Tutoring Services for kids





Another idea for stay at home moms is to share their knowledge and provide support classes to kids at home. These are with an intent of helping them with academics. Helping kids in various subjects or improving their handwriting, there are many ways in which you can support them to excel in their school.





10. Sell your creations in exhibitions & flea markets





Being a vendor for various flea markets and exhibitions and selling customised clothing solutions to people is also a business idea that offers earning potential as well as Flexi working opportunity to stay at home moms.





11. Gifting Solutions for the special occasions





Providing solutions for kids birthday parties to corporate events, offering gifting solutions has a huge earning potential. You could also get into trousseau packing and providing wedding gifts.





12. E-commerce os where the dime is





Selling products on online platforms offers a great opportunity for SAHM to start up and build a business. It can be a product that you manufacture or source from the manufacturers. A lot of online platforms do provide skilling trainings also to ensure success in your ventures.





13. Custom Clothing Solutions for the Fashion Conscious





Offering customised designing & sewing solutions has its set market. With beauty companies and media redefining beauty & style very other day, a lot of people intentionally invest in how they look and look out for customised clothing solutions.





14. Offer Gardening Services for your love for the greens





Your love for plants and everything green can help you set up the green business selling everything around gardening solutions. Designing gardens to selling plants, selling bonsai to terrariums, the options are endless for SAHM.





Infact having workshops and sharing your green knowledge with other kitchen garden enthusiasts is also a great way to build a business with Flexi work hours. You could also look at more specialised workshops like growing Microgreens & herbs at home too.





15. Sell Accompaniments made with love





Selling pickles, papads and chutneys has traditionally been the women oriented businesses which are practical and workable from home. A lot of enterprising women have now gone ahead and branded their creation to sell on a nation wide basis.





With more and more people becoming aware & conscious of health, people always prefer home made eatables rather than the factory made ones. And hence the demand for these items like jams, marmalades, pickles, chutneys, snacks and papads etc. are on a rise. It is definitely a good idea to delve into this and set up a business around these if you have traditional & tasty recipes and are keen to make this your career.





16. Vegan Cooking Classes





Teaching others about your vegan recipes and how to sustain a vegan lifestyle is also something you could consider as a great business opportunity as a SAHM. You are not just making the a sustainable and lucrative business but also helping people live a healthy life by teaching them how to cook Vegan meals.





17. Provide Home Support Services & make your dough





With both partners working, a lot of couples are falling short of time & resources required for house management, and therefore running any kinds of errands services would find a great market these days. Few examples of these services can be Home cleaning services, home concierge services, laundry & ironing services, Grocery delivery services, house-help management services.





So these are some inspiring business ideas for SAHM. Take your pick, Set you goals & Crush them Dear SAHM.



