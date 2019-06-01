Kushal believes that words have the power to inspire and empower. Everyone has a story, and it’s just waiting to be found! She’s already written an award-winning 3-book series in her head. MA in lit by pedigree, bibliophile by birth, and liberal grammar geek in life. Is at her happiest when she’s writing great copy for Flock, helping others express themselves through communication workshops, and ruminating about the mysteries of life that lie at the bottom of a cup of tea. Loves cheese, coffee and canines.