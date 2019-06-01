EDITIONS
Login
Lakshmipathy Bhat
Lakshmipathy Bhat is VP- Marketing Communications at
Robosoft Technologies
, a leading mobile & digital solutions company. The views expressed here are personal.
Opinion
The bane of brands: pressure of ‘always on’ content marketing
by Lakshmipathy Bhat
Share on
17th Nov 2017
· 5 min read
Opinion
Can good marketing fool people all the time?
by Lakshmipathy Bhat
Share on
27th Oct 2017
· 4 min read
Opinion
Content marketing – new age advertising or jargon-gimmick
by Lakshmipathy Bhat
Share on
5th Sep 2017
· 7 min read
Opinion
20 best ads of the year (so far)
by Lakshmipathy Bhat
Share on
18th Jul 2017
· 4 min read
Opinion
Ageism in work life – an inevitable reality (and how to overcome it)
by Lakshmipathy Bhat
Share on
11th Jul 2017
· 5 min read