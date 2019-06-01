EDITIONS
Laxman Papineni
Laxman Papineni is co-founder at AppVirality Inc, which is building a growth hacking toolkit for mobile apps. It helps app developers in identifying and implementing the right growth techniques without having to code.
In Depth

Dissecting million install meetup – How a tech startup managed to pull over 100 growth hackers

by Laxman Papineni
18th Dec 2015 · 11 min read
Resources

What not to ask in a startup interview – tips from a co-founder

by Laxman Papineni
17th Sep 2015 · 3 min read
Resources

9 timeless techniques that will improve your app ratings

by Laxman Papineni
30th Jun 2015 · 8 min read
In Depth

How to reach 1 million app downloads - 10 quick hacks

by Laxman Papineni
26th May 2015 · 6 min read
Resources

What startups are up to this April Fool's day

by Laxman Papineni
1st Apr 2015 · 3 min read
In Depth

It's appraisal time, and the entrepreneur isn’t exempted

by Laxman Papineni
10th Mar 2015 · 5 min read