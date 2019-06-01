EDITIONS
Laxman Papineni
Laxman Papineni is co-founder at AppVirality Inc, which is building a growth hacking toolkit for mobile apps. It helps app developers in identifying and implementing the right growth techniques without having to code.
Dissecting million install meetup – How a tech startup managed to pull over 100 growth hackers
by Laxman Papineni
18th Dec 2015
What not to ask in a startup interview – tips from a co-founder
by Laxman Papineni
17th Sep 2015
9 timeless techniques that will improve your app ratings
by Laxman Papineni
30th Jun 2015
How to reach 1 million app downloads - 10 quick hacks
by Laxman Papineni
26th May 2015
What startups are up to this April Fool's day
by Laxman Papineni
1st Apr 2015
It's appraisal time, and the entrepreneur isn’t exempted
by Laxman Papineni
10th Mar 2015
