Lenin VJ Nair is a technology enthusiast and writer. He has mastered the art of marketing by creating websites; doing digital marketing; becoming an expert in digital & web analytics; advertising through Google, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn; developing corporate marketing strategies; and a whole lot of vendor management. Lenin managed marketing for two IT companies focusing on digital storage and telecommunication domains. In his free time, he reads, writes, watches movies, and ideates. He can be reached via Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.