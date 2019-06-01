EDITIONS
lisa smith
Designer by Profession, Author by heart :)

How living on a small budget can make your retirement happy

Preparing for retirement is one of the smartest things that any person can do during his or her working years.
by lisa smith
Share on
9th Apr 2018 · 6 min read

How to feel energized and excited about your job in 2018

by lisa smith
Share on
8th Mar 2018 · 8 min read

How to Launch a New Site in the New Year

by lisa smith
Share on
17th Jan 2018 · 6 min read

My journey as an entrepreneur

Starting a business is very easy all you need is a capital and a unique idea. However, what causes some business to flourish years down the line while others end up failing the first few years is persistence. 
by lisa smith
Share on
14th Dec 2017 · 6 min read

How to Be a Master of your own thoughts by Following these Simple Rules

by lisa smith
Share on
10th Nov 2017 · 5 min read

Things to take care before starting a successful restaurant

by lisa smith
Share on
24th Oct 2017 · 6 min read