Lovleen is the CEO and Co-founder of Edureka. He is one of the earliest entrepreneurs to explore the EdTech space in the country. Edureka helps to up-skill working professionals through high quality and differentiated learning by offering instructor-led courses along with online resources and 24/7 on-demand support. Lovleen has authored over 20 technical papers in various international conferences and has been an invited speaker at various industry forums worldwide.