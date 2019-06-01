EDITIONS
Maadhav Saxena
Maadhav is a 16-years old who was attached to technology at an early age. Just like every other person, watching Wolf Of The Wall Street made him realise that he is an Entrepreneur from inside. He is currently blogging at
How's That Phone
Stop calling yourself an Entrepreneur
Not having a 9 to 5 job doesn't make you an Entrepreneur
by Maadhav Saxena
30th Jun 2017
· 3 min read
How startups should learn the importance of capital management from teenagers
Startups burning investor's money can be easily associated with teenager's burning their dad's money.
by Maadhav Saxena
30th May 2017
· 4 min read