Madhurima Agarwal runs the NetApp global startup accelerator. She has over 15 years of experience,spread across enterprises and start-ups in global roles. She is an alumna of IIM, Ahmedabad. In this era of digital innovation, Madhurima aspires to provide leadership in enterprise innovation and execution by providing high quality business inputs and working with top quality startups. Madhurima is a leader in the WIT (Women in Technology) group at NetApp and focuses on professional development of women in the workplace.