EDITIONS
Login
Manish Ram
A renewable energy enthusiast and energy professional who has previously worked with leading organisations in India and is currently pursuing doctoral research at LUT. He can be reached at manish.thulasi.ram@lut.fi
Clean Energy
Is India prepared for 100pc renewables?
by Manish Ram
Share on
28th Nov 2017
· 6 min read
environment
A global power sector based entirely on renewables: wishful thinking or an eventual reality?
by Manish Ram
Share on
14th Nov 2017
· 5 min read
Clean Energy
Plugging into renewables: the need for a long-term, renewables-based energy plan for India
by Manish Ram
Share on
24th Apr 2017
· 6 min read