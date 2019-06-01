Mayank Kumar is the Founder and CEO of UpGrad (www.upgrad.com), India’s first full-fledged online education company. Mayank co-founded UpGrad together with serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Ronnie Screwvala and secured $16m of capital to grow the venture into India’s most meaningful education business. Before founding UpGrad, Mayank was Vice President Education at Bertelsmann, Europe’s largest media and education conglomerate, where he oversaw Bertelsmann’s education strategy and its multi-million dollar investments in India. In this capacity, Mayank further served as Board Member of iNurture (www.inurture.com), India’s No. 1 provider of industry-specific academic programs. Mayank holds a BTech from IIT Delhi and a MBA from Indian School of Business (ISB).