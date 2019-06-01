Equipped with a keen financial acumen and an astute sense of route planning, Medha is pivotal in bringing all our travel ideas to life. Travelling is her raison d’être and she was instrumental in conceptualizing and planning a self-drive expedition covering 15 countries in 57 days from India to Morocco via China, Central Asia, Russia and Europe with five other friends, including Embarq’s other co-founder, Sujal Patwardhan. Medha drives a Toyota Land Cruiser and likes to explore places off the beaten track. Before making travel her full-time career, she worked as a finance professional for 11 years for world-renowned companies Mercedes-Benz, General Electric and Infosys. When she is not travelling, you will find Medha immersed in a David Baldacci book or painting a canvas.