Meenu Bagla is a Marketing Maverick with 16 years of global experience in e-commerce and Start-ups, IT & BPO industry across the spectrum of Consulting and IT services, enterprise-business solutions and technology products players. She created and led the Global Marketing function at Wipro for over 6 years, and is currently the VP of Marketing at Quinnox. She also owns the designer cake brand “CakeStylista”.