Meghna Chhabria
JGi iDEA: Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurial Ability with International PGP and MBA
by Meghna Chhabria
31st Jul 2012
· 2 min read
Zaika Punjab DA: Student Entrepreneurship with a Punjabi Flavour!
by Meghna Chhabria
28th Jul 2012
· 2 min read
How a Student Set Out to Ease the Lives of People
ChintakChintak Dholakia. That's the name of a blogger, a Biomedical Engineer, a freelance Wordpress developer, a Web-consultant, and, most importantly, a student who set out to seek solutions to comm...
by Meghna Chhabria
25th Jul 2012
· 4 min read
Desert Hack 2012: Idea-->Team-->Success in 18 Hours!
As ardent believers in student power and that of entrepreneurship, StudentStory is one of the sponsors of Desert Hack 2012!Facebook's 'chat', 'like' button and 'timeline' were all products of their ha...
by Meghna Chhabria
24th Jul 2012
· 4 min read
Ruchir's Snackbar: Catering to Hungry Hostelites!
Ruchir Shukla, a student of Somiya College, Mumbai, started a midnight snackbar, catering to all those hungry hostelites.
by Meghna Chhabria
19th Jul 2012
· 2 min read
An Indian Student's Take on the International Youth Leadership Conference
by Meghna Chhabria
17th Jul 2012
· 5 min read
