Milan George
Milan holds a Masters in Business Administration and has taken a self-inflicted exile from the paid workforce to look after her twin daughters. She is trying to find the answer to the most dreaded question of any stay-at-home mum,"What do you do?"
Stories

With Gardner Street, Rashi Sanghvi wants to add an interesting twist to your daily cuppa

by Milan George
13th Feb 2018 · 7 min read
Inspiration

Meet Nisha Gupta, the paraplegic athlete who believes disability is just a state of mind

by Milan George
5th Feb 2018 · 8 min read
Stories

Women power in advertising: 5 campaigns that touched our hearts

by Milan George
26th Jan 2018 · 4 min read
Stories

With H.O.W. Forum, Dipika Trehan is helping women achieve holistic health and wellness

by Milan George
22nd Jan 2018 · 5 min read
Stories

For women, by women: Daalchini provides food for thought for working professionals

by Milan George
18th Jan 2018 · 5 min read
Stories

8 landmark judgements that changed the course for women in India       

by Milan George
15th Jan 2018 · 5 min read