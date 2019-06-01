Miraj FMCG





Sanjeev Joshi is an industry expert who is differentiated by his know-how knowledge, strategic thinking and problem solving abilities. With a proven track record of more than 20 years, he is positioned as the head of FMCG vertical in the esteemed Miraj Group. Keeping quality at the core of his every effort and placing a great trust in technology and its powers of transformation, he is a game changer sublimating the very challenges of FMCG sector from grass root to sky level.

Email: sanjeev.joshi@mirajgroup.in

http://mirajgroup.in/businesses/fmcg.html



