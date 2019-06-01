EDITIONS
Scam Alert: H1-B, L1 visa Consultants on the prowl
Viewpoint and advice for 2017 U.S visa aspirants
6th Feb 2017
· 4 min read
Musing on the arrest of the former Indian Air Chief Tyagi
Modern societies hold certain professions and professionals
23rd Dec 2016
· 4 min read
Why NRIs are so judgmental about India?
Response to a question in an online forum
23rd Dec 2016
· 3 min read
Why IT matters to Mr. Trump; and why he matters to the business of IT
17th Dec 2016
· 4 min read
Not your dad’s Army hospital
A view point on Command Hospitals for Indian Military veterans
11th Dec 2016
· 4 min read