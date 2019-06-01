EDITIONS
Mohan
Technologist, Enterprise Architect, blogger and writer

Scam Alert: H1-B, L1 visa Consultants on the prowl

Viewpoint and advice for 2017 U.S visa aspirants
by Mohan
Share on
6th Feb 2017 · 4 min read

Musing on the arrest of the former Indian Air Chief Tyagi

Modern societies hold certain professions and professionals
by Mohan
Share on
23rd Dec 2016 · 4 min read

Why NRIs are so judgmental about India?

Response to a question in an online forum
by Mohan
Share on
23rd Dec 2016 · 3 min read

Why IT matters to Mr. Trump; and why he matters to the business of IT

by Mohan
Share on
17th Dec 2016 · 4 min read

Not your dad’s Army hospital

A view point on Command Hospitals for Indian Military veterans
by Mohan
Share on
11th Dec 2016 · 4 min read