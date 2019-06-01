EDITIONS
Mohd Imran Khan
Mohd Imran Khan is a Patna-based journalist.
Stories

Rice bankers of Muzaffarpur hold out hope for women’s empowerment

by Mohd Imran Khan
Share on
14th Aug 2018 · 7 min read
Stories

Brass smiths of Parev brave hardships to keep traditional craft alive

by Mohd Imran Khan
Share on
3rd Jun 2018 · 7 min read
Stories

Women farmers of Bihar’s Saran district do away with poverty by cultivating vegetables

by Mohd Imran Khan
Share on
30th Apr 2018 · 5 min read
Stories

Bihar farmers taste success with sweet strawberries

by Mohd Imran Khan
Share on
23rd Mar 2018 · 7 min read
Education

Bihar’s Musahar community aims to battle regressive mindsets with education

by Mohd Imran Khan
Share on
9th Jan 2018 · 7 min read
Agriculture

Anantpur’s Anita Devi converts the winter gloom with mushroom bloom

by Mohd Imran Khan
Share on
3rd Dec 2017 · 8 min read