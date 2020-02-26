In 2011, Mohit Poddar, an IITian living an ideal life in the US, left his job to pursue his passion in travel. With intent to explore the offbeat destinations across the globe. An effervescent thinker and a globetrotter, he is passionate towards redefining travel management as not just planning a vacation but creating beautiful memories and hassle-free experiences for travelers using technology and expertise. As the CEO, Mohit is responsible for driving the vision, strategy and growth at Shoes on Loose. A dynamic leader, he drives the culture of ‘customer-first’ at Shoes on Loose which enables the team to deliver substantial value to its clients. Prior to his entrepreneurial venture, Mohit has had corporate stints with ZS Associates – USA, Virginia Transformers – USA, Travel Mafia etc. He holds an Electrical Engineer degree from IIT Delhi.