Mohsin Jameel is the founder and CEO of Bull Infotech holding seminars in Dubai, Thailand and Malaysia regarding Fintech and crypto investments. A multi-tasker by nature, Mohsin believes in creating value in whatever he does. An entrepreneur and forward thinker, Mohsin is one of the few pioneers who believed in the potentials of digital currencies before they became mainstream. A tech enthusiast, an entrepreneur by birth – Mohsin, is currently focused in the field of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.





Keeping up with his motto of “Taking Digital Currencies to the Masses,” he shares his knowledge, insight, and acumen about digital currencies and blockchain here. His articles are easy to read and help readers get valuable info about cryptocurrency investing. Not just that, he also shares tips for businesses looking to reap the benefits of the blockchain.