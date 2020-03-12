Mukul is the Managing Director of Zephyr Management and Managing Partner of Zephyr Peacock India. Zephyr Management is a New York based asset management company that sponsors and manages private equity Funds across emerging markets. Mukul set up Zephyr’s operations in India by co-founding Zephyr Peacock in 2005. He also a founding member of Emerald Sri Lanka Fund. Mukul is responsible for the overall leadership of the Zephyr’s investment businesses in India and Sri Lanka. Mukul has over 20 years of experience in the investment business including private equity, investment research and general management. Previously, Mukul worked at Multex where he was involved in setting up and managing the firm’s quantitative equity research business.