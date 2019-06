Founder and CEO of HOWL - A full stack E-Comm + Digital Marketing. Nabeel has spent nearly 8 years in the Digital Marketing Space and has worked with some of the largest clients like HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Quick Heal technologies, Maruti Suzuki and many more. Earlier, he was the co-founder of an On-demand Home Maintenance and Repair services startup called 'Fixy' which raised it's seed investment from Venture Nursery, the fund that invested in Oyo Rooms way back in 2013.