Namrata Kothari
Namrata Kothari is the Founder of Upword Media, which helps startups communicate with their customers and audience better through strategic and memorable content. You can reach out to her on
LinkedIn
.
Opinion
5 low-budget tricks to develop a big-impact content marketing strategy
by Namrata Kothari
6th Oct 2018
· 4 min read
Opinion
5 tips to accelerate growth by aligning your startup with a CSR strategy
by Namrata Kothari
14th Aug 2018
· 4 min read