Narinder Kumar
The author is EVP, Technology Services, TO THE NEW. For more information visit www.tothenew.com

No More an Idiot Box: Smart TV Apps to Redefine the TV Viewing Experience in India

Smart TV apps are all set to redefine the television viewing experience in the country once again​ with popular internet streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hooq, Spuul, Voot, and Hotstar etc.​
by Narinder Kumar
3rd Nov 2017 · 3 min read

Why CIOs should consider using DevOps with cloud

DevOps with cloud is proving to be a messiah for CIOs with a number of businesses adopting this approach.
by Narinder Kumar
26th Apr 2017 · 4 min read