EDITIONS
Naseem Javed
Naseem Javed is a corporate philosopher, world-class speaker, author and Chairman of Mentorian Worldwide; a think tank on Image Supremacy of Innovative Excellence & Entrepreneurial Leadership. He is leading charge on entrepreneurial leadership transformation and a recognized authority on global digital trends, image complexities how they impact business performances and create global age skill shifts. His recent work on Expothon Strategy is getting global attention. http://www.mentorian.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/naseemjaved

National mobilization of entrepreneurialism is economic victory

by Naseem Javed
Share on
6th Jul 2017 · 11 min read

Talkative world

by Naseem Javed
Share on
5th Apr 2017 · 8 min read

Naming of Family Business Empires

Most families have great last names, but some have the great
by Naseem Javed
Share on
21st Mar 2017 · 9 min read

Micropower nations

by Naseem Javed
Share on
16th Mar 2017 · 34 min read