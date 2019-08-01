Naveen is a cross-functional Business Leader with 20+ years of experience in Customer Experience, Digital Transformation and Communication Design, spanning enterprises of all shapes and sizes. He is also one of the '50 Most Impactful Customer Service Professionals' in 2019, Visiting Faculty at various Management institutes, and a keynote speaker at industry conferences across the country. Naveen is also passionate about Technology and enjoys putting it to work.





You can follow him @NaveenBachwani or connect with him on LinkedIn.