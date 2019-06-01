Former CEO of Deshpande Foundation.





I am a passionate believer in the power of entrepreneurship and innovation in solving problems and bringing about a positive change in the society. I aspire to be one of those leaders who prefer walking the talk and believe that delivering impact is the only measure of success.





I was the first full-time staff of the Deshpande Foundation India which now has more than 700 people and growing. I lead the Foundation's strategic planning, grant making, evaluation, new experimentation, and advocacy efforts for a wide range causes, issues and partner organizations.





Over the years, the Foundation has touched thousands of lives through its unique Sandbox model of intervention in skill education, entrepreneurship, leadership development, sustainable agriculture, health and nutrition.





I am the co-founder and the second president of TiE Hubballi chapter. I was a member of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission and serve on the board of several for profit and non-profit organizations.