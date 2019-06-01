EDITIONS
Nayantara N
An extrovert who likes to indulge in multiple areas but is uncertain about her long-term career goal. Fascinated by Indian political and social history. When not writing stories, she enjoys teaching/practising handwriting and calligraphy.
Change Agent
How this IAS officer is making Madhya Pradesh disabled-friendly
by Nayantara N
11th Sep 2017
· 6 min read
Stories
Indira Canteens, Bengaluru's promise of affordable meals - where do they fall short?
by Shruti Kedia
27th Aug 2017
· 10 min read
Sustainability
Bhoomi College is helping environment enthusiasts get one step closer to nature
by Nayantara N
12th Jul 2017
· 5 min read