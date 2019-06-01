EDITIONS
Nayantara N
An extrovert who likes to indulge in multiple areas but is uncertain about her long-term career goal. Fascinated by Indian political and social history. When not writing stories, she enjoys teaching/practising handwriting and calligraphy.
Change Agent

How this IAS officer is making Madhya Pradesh disabled-friendly

by Nayantara N
11th Sep 2017 · 6 min read
Stories

Indira Canteens, Bengaluru's promise of affordable meals - where do they fall short?

by Shruti Kedia
27th Aug 2017 · 10 min read
Sustainability

Bhoomi College is helping environment enthusiasts get one step closer to nature

by Nayantara N
12th Jul 2017 · 5 min read