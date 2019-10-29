Neelesh Kripalani is Senior Vice President and Head, Center of Excellence (CoE) at Clover Infotech. He brings 20+ years of extensive experience in the areas of Strategy Planning & Management, IT Services Delivery, Banking implementations,

People Management and IT Operations Management.





He has been instrumental in developing the Center of Excellence – The innovation hub of Clover Infotech. He is responsible for research and analysis of new-age technologies such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Cyber Security and Cloud Services to understand industry requirements and leverage it for the digital transformation of our customers. As the head of CoE, he also oversees training and development requirement of the talent coming into the Clover Academy – The Knowledge and Training arm of Clover Infotech.





Prior to Clover Infotech, he has worked with Agile Financial Technologies as Senior Vice President and Head of Operations (India) and Tech Process as Associate Vice President – Technology.





Neelesh holds a master’s degree in Financial Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.



