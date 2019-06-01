I am CEO of LiveMe and Senior Vice President at Cheetah Mobile. I joined Cheetah Mobile in 2010 leading products such as Clean Master and Battery Doctor and has led the team to build one of the largest utility app platforms in the world. I essentially led Clean Master to become the flagship product of Cheetah Mobile building the product’s 400 million MAUs from scratch becoming the company’s main traffic and revenue driver. Beyond that, I also has experience with management of more than 300 personnel.