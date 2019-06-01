EDITIONS
Next Gen Power Systems (NGPS) is a company formed by Technocrats/Entrepreneurs engaged in the field of Solar power systems. The Company was formed in the year 2013 & since then actively promoting Solar power projects in Delhi/NCR. The Moto of the company itself suggests that we promote clean green energy with a vision focus on future generation products & save environment from pollution We offer complete Turnkey Solution for Roof Top & Land mounted solar projects our focus is on latest technology & the processes have been so designed to ensure for a long trouble free operation

Solar energy is the most abundant, renewable energy source in the world. Solar energy systems refer to technologies that convert the sun's heat or light to another form of energy for use. The consumption of non-renewable sources like oil, gas and coal is increasing at an alarming rate. The time has finally come to look after some other renewable sources of energy i.e. solar, wind and geothermal energy. Although many countries have started utilizing solar energy extensively but still they have to go a long way to exploit this energy to fulfill their daily demand for energy.
