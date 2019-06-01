EDITIONS
Nidhi Mehta
I am an Entrepreneur , a Blogger and a Mother of two wonderful kids, I have three companies of which I have co-founded two and built one from scratch. I love to travel and I work to pay for my travels!!!! I am a trained Zumba and Bollywood Dance Fitness Instructor and have been in this field for the last fifteen years. (www.bollybeatz.com). I love exotic cooking , Dogs, Reading, Blogging (www.supermompreneurs.com) and being active. Currently I am running the Marketing & Business Development at a company I co-founded with my husband Alop Mehta. Its called NeedyBee. NeedyBee is a very special Kids Brand that caters to Newborn to Five years. We create Accessories and Apparel for Kids in pure, natural fabrics that are non-itchy, breathable and beautifully comfortable. (www.NeedyBee.com). We also have a brand that makes exquisite handmade stylish items for Mums called JaipurSe and its sold under the Mom's corner on NeedyBee.com I have lived in Three countries across 16 cities in the last fifteen years! I love my life and I want to share that passion of loving and living life with everyone and motivate them to look beyond !!!

Talk ! Its Important!

Loneliness and fear of being judged keeps us away from talking and being real... which leads to more loneliness and pretension and ultimately we forget who we really are ..... so talk and make others talk... don't get  caught up in the whirlpool of ambient noise... listen to your voice!
When Passion turns into your Profession!

Lucky and blessed are the few who can follow their passions and convert it into their profession. Boredom never seeps in.. there is always a sense of happiness and satisfaction.. but its a tough path to embark on as the tunnel is dark and we mostly are unsure if there is light at the end of that tunnel... so are you ready to dig deep and walk that path!
