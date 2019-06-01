EDITIONS
Login
Nikhil Mandalika
Startup
A canteen conversation leads to the start of photo sharing website, Photodilse
“To photograph is to hold one's breath, when all faculties converge to capture fleeting reality. It's at that precise moment that mastering an image becomes a great physical and intellectual joy.” ― H...
by Nikhil Mandalika
Share on
25th Jul 2013
· 3 min read
Stories
House hunt made easy by HouseinCity
by Nikhil Mandalika
Share on
25th Jul 2013
· 3 min read
Stories
How helping out his girlfriend led Nibhrant Shah to startup Themis
by Nikhil Mandalika
Share on
23rd Jul 2013
· 3 min read
Startup
From a single room startup to a successful multidimensional robotics firm - JAY ROBOTIX
by Nikhil Mandalika
Share on
18th Jul 2013
· 3 min read
Stories
Ex-Buytheprice CTO launches SayShaadi: A One Stop Wedding Destination
by Nikhil Mandalika
Share on
17th Jul 2013
· 3 min read
Stories
Lytkraft aims to help optimize your eCommerce company's supply chain
by Nikhil Mandalika
Share on
12th Jul 2013
· 3 min read
More Stories