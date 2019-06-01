Nikhil is the head of Deloitte Forensic practice in India. He holds over 16 years of professional experience of which he has spent over 10 years advising varied clients including corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds, and private equity funds on a wide range of Forensic services such as Business Intelligence, including Integrity Due Diligence, Counterparty Due Diligence and Senior Management Due Diligence, Post-investment Investigations, Asset Tracing, Operational Risk Mitigation Engagements, and also on Transactional and Vendor Due Diligences.