Nishit Sood
MD - YOMA Multinational Solutions LLP
is a graduate in Finance & Economics from SUNY Plattsburgh, New York, and is also an alumnus of LBS, London, and ISB, Hyderabad. Prior to taking the seat of the chief pilot at YOMA, Nishit served in organizations in the financial and HR sector in India and abroad like DSP Merrill Lynch, Darwood Associates, Ken Blanchard and DOOR.
At YOMA, Nishit directs and aligns the company’s operations and strategic objectives in line with the short and long term goals. Nishit is also the part of FICCI's Young Leaders committee and CII's Young Indians.