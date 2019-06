Nitin Bantwal Rao is a TED Fellow. A gay man, he moved to the United States in 2009 for an MBA degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Previously, he helped found Equal India Alliance, a small non-profit led by Tushar Malik, which recorded 300 videos of Indians voicing their support for LGBT rights as part of the ‘I, Ally’ campaign. He lives in San Francisco, and works at a technology startup.