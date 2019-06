Nitin Hiranandani is a member of the Founding Team at Hypersonic Advisors. He has previously worked with the world’s premier technology company, Hewlett-Packard (HP), as Director, Indirect Managed Print Services, Asia-Pacific & Japan, and led the Enterprise Group for India. He has a strong background in strategy and operations, having spent 30 years at HP. Nitin has a Bachelor’s degree in Electronic Engineering from Mumbai University.