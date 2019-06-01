Hegde sir, as he is endearingly called at TeamIndus - is the Mission Director for the Moon mission. It is not the first time that he is holding that particular title. He was Mission Director for the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Chandrayaan Mission, which orbited the Moon in 2008. With TeamIndus he is looking forward to going one step further and soft landing on the Moon. This Masters in Engineering in Electronics and Communications from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has over 36 years in Mission Planning and Analysis, and been a keen observer of concepts such as exoplanets and black holes. He loves being surrounded by young and enthusiastic engineers at TeamIndus, and feels that the improved accessibility to tools and technology has made achieving even difficult objectives easier. He’s a foodie and takes a keen interest in the ups and downs of the stock market.