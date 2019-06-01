Odeta Stuikys Rose is a successful businesswoman in the field of fitness and health industry. Odeta Stuikys Rose is born on November 26, 1980, in Sydney, Australia. Her mother Lynda Brown is a doctor at Sydney’s main hospital, and her father is a professional golf coach. She is an educated young woman. She graduated from the Law School at the Sydney University. After that, she became Master in Computer Science in Sydney and finished MOMA in NY. Odetta is living in a happy marriage with William Rose Medich, also a successful businessman in Sydney.