Parul A. Mittal is a national bestseller author of two novels, "Arranged Love" and "Heartbreaks & Dreams! – The Girls @ IIT". She did her BTech. in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi in 1995, followed by Masters in Computer Science from UMich, Ann Arbor. After twelve years in the corporate world, she is currently running an e-venture called RivoKids (www.rivokids.com), working on her third novel, "Let's have coffee", and looking to reinvent herself.