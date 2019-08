Pearl Tiwari, Director and CEO, Ambuja Cement Foundation, has been associated with the not-for-profit, educational and corporate sectors for over 30 years now. Pearl joined Ambuja in 2000 and ever since has been at the helm of nurturing the organization that has expanded from a fledging team to 400 development professionals it now boasts of today, with a pan-India presence active in 22 locations across 11 states.