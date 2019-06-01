Piyush Jain is the Co-Founder and CEO of Impact Guru
, an online fundraising and crowdfunding platform that helps non-profits, social enterprises, startups, and individuals raise money or donate to causes or projects. This Daan Utsav or Joy of Giving week, GlobalGiving
and Impact Guru together are providing a platform to 20 leading Indian nonprofits to enable them to crowdfund for causes such as the trafficking of women and children, livelihood enhancement of the underprivileged, old age care, education of street children and of the girl child, and child labour rehabilitation, among many others.