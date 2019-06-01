EDITIONS
Login
Poornima Makaram
A multi-faceted personality, Poornima Makaram sees the entire world in its complete shades of grey. Artist, photojournalist, fashion designer, writer, she wears many hats with consummate ease. And she’s always on the prowl for more hats to wear.
Startup
UrbanClap is your key to finding trusted high end services
by Poornima Makaram
Share on
2nd Apr 2016
· 6 min read
Stories
Punam Flutes – The story of how a maestro became a master craftsman
by Poornima Makaram
Share on
2nd Mar 2016
· 5 min read
Women Entrepreneurs
Neerja International gave Blue pottery a modern twist for mass appeal
by Poornima Makaram
Share on
4th Feb 2016
· 4 min read
Women Entrepreneur
How Sia beat the odds to cater to pooja needs online and empowered underprivileged girls
by Poornima Makaram
Share on
5th Dec 2015
· 5 min read
Stories
Get lost at these 10 hidden gems in India
by Poornima Makaram
Share on
8th Jun 2013
· 8 min read