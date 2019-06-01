EDITIONS
Poornima Makaram
A multi-faceted personality, Poornima Makaram sees the entire world in its complete shades of grey. Artist, photojournalist, fashion designer, writer, she wears many hats with consummate ease. And she’s always on the prowl for more hats to wear.
Startup

UrbanClap is your key to finding trusted high end services

by Poornima Makaram
Share on
2nd Apr 2016 · 6 min read
Stories

Punam Flutes – The story of how a maestro became a master craftsman

by Poornima Makaram
Share on
2nd Mar 2016 · 5 min read
Women Entrepreneurs

Neerja International gave Blue pottery a modern twist for mass appeal

by Poornima Makaram
Share on
4th Feb 2016 · 4 min read
Women Entrepreneur

How Sia beat the odds to cater to pooja needs online and empowered underprivileged girls

by Poornima Makaram
Share on
5th Dec 2015 · 5 min read
Stories

Get lost at these 10 hidden gems in India

by Poornima Makaram
Share on
8th Jun 2013 · 8 min read